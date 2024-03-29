World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian Ambassador to US responds to Biden calling Putin 'butcher'

Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders

World

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov responded to US President Joe Biden who insulted Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"Unfortunately, the American president allows himself such harsh remarks, well, simply obscene remarks addressed to the Russian leadership," Anatoly Antonov said.

Putin never allowed himself to make derogatory remarks about his foreign colleagues even if they insulted him, the ambassador added.

Biden tries to belittle Putin in every way

Political scientist Yuri Svetov said in a comment to Vechernaya Moscow that Biden makes such statements because he considers himself the master of a superpower.

The American president knows that he will not be held accountable for such actions, although politicians from other countries may face certain consequences if they dare to act so.

At the same time, the US leadership fears a stronger leader, so they try to neutralise his significance on the world stage by insulting him in public.

"They are afraid of Putin and demonise him in every possible way, because they realise his power and the way the leaders of many other countries of the world see him, so they want to belittle his authority in every possible way," Yuri Svetov said.

On March 27, Joe Biden insulted Vladimir Putin yet again. Speaking to voters in North Carolina, he called the Russian leader a "butcher.”

Biden had used the same word a year ago, in late March 2022. Later, US State Department Energy Security Advisor Amos Hawksteen said that Biden was just being emotional in his speech.

In February, Biden used the phrase crazy S.O.B. to address his Russian counterpart. Biden also spoke rudely about Chinese President Xi Jinping. In June 2023, he called the Chinese leader a dictator.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Biden insults Putin
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Moscow airport may have to pay billion rubles in fines for damaging Airbus A380

Moscow Domodedovo Airport may be required to pay up to a billion rubles for damaging the world's largest passenger aircraft

World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
Military aircraft that may have been shot down crashes into the sea off Sevastopol
Video: Military aircraft crashes into the sea off Sevastopol, pilots eject
Ukraine builds up forces, deploys Western equipment new Kharkiv
US special services did not convey all data about Crocus attack to Russia
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends Daria Aslamova Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm
India does not need anyone's permission to rise as a new superpower and replace US
What place is Russia going to take in the new Indian era?
Donating blood on days of tragedies is irrational
Donating blood on days of tragedies is irrational
Last materials
Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Why you shouldn’t donate blood on days of tragedies
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends
Ukraine starts building defence lines near Kharkiv anticipating Russian offensive
Military aircraft that may have been shot down crashes into the sea off Sevastopol
World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
India's biggest achievement is to be friends with everyone
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X