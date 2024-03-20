USA blocks G7's statement to condemn Putin's victory in Russian election

La Reppublica: US blocks G7's statement to condemn Russian election

The G7 intended to officially condemn Vladimir Putin's victory in the Russian presidential elections. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blocked this initiative, La Reppublica reports with reference to sources.

Photo: "White House" by Seansie is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Italy prepared a statement, in which the russian presidential election was called a farce, the newspaper wrote. However, the US State Department found the language proposed in the document inappropriate.

At the same time, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan approved the statement. According to a White House spokesman, the reality is that Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia. He stressed that the United States would act on this basis.

Journalists suggested that the reason for Blinken's decision was his differences with Sullivan. In addition, the State Department is concerned that Russia may interfere in the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

The Americans called the election of the Russian leader "unfree and unfair,” and most representatives of the collective West agreed with this formulation. In Italy, however, opinions about Putin's victory were partially divided, which provoked a new wave of disputes regarding the stability of the ruling alliance.

Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini said that he "took note of the result of the Russian elections.” The people who vote are always right, he said.

At the same time, second deputy prime minister of Italy, Italy's Foreign Minister, head of Forza Italia party Antonio Tajani said that the Russian presidential elections were marked by "pressure and violence.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni only drew attention to the alleged illegality of the elections in the "occupied Ukrainian territories.”