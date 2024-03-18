World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Europe's largest NATO base near Ukraine to station 10,000 troops

NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania

World

NATO is expected to build its largest base in Europe in the south-east of Romania, neighbouring Ukraine. The base will be established within the existing Mihail Kogălniceanu facility. The base will be enlarged by more than 2,300 hectares.

NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania
Photo: flickr.com by US Defence Department is licensed under public domain

The new base will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 military personnel, their families and support personnel. The facility will be about 3,000 hectares, the cost of construction is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

Base commander Nicolae Cresu said the base would be fully operational in 2040. Today, there are about 3,000 military men stationed at the base. US troops have been using the Mihail Kogalniceanu base since 1999.

The first stage of expansion works is to be completed in five years. The construction of another runway will begin soon; the airport infrastructure of the base will be developed as well. Hangars for military aircraft, as well as schools, kindergartens, shops and a hospital will be built on the territory of the base in the future.

The number of NATO soldiers at the base increased in 2022. More than 1,800 troops, hundreds of vehicles and other military equipment were transferred to the base in eastern Romania near the Black Sea. There are 1,900 US soldiers, about 500 French and about 300 Belgian military personnel stationed at the base.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Europe's largest NATO base near Ukraine to station 10,000 troops

NATO is expected to build its largest base in Europe in the south-east of Romania, neighbouring Ukraine. The base will be established within the existing Mihail Kogălniceanu facility

NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania
World leaders recognise legitimacy of new Russia Lyuba Lulko Election in Russia: Putin scores nearly 90 percent Andrey Mihayloff Americans Are Finally Policing the Police Mark S. McGrew
Last materials
NATO to build Europe's largest army base in south-east of Romania
Election in Russia: Putin scores nearly 90 percent
Russia holding its first-ever three-day presidential election on March 15-17
All roads lead to Moscow
Man pushes girlfriend off platform in front of oncoming train in Moscow metro
Dmitry Medvedev's peace plan: Russia will reunite with all of Ukraine
Ukrainian saboteurs try to break through Russian border for several consecutive days
Putin did not threaten to start a nuclear war – Kremlin
Kremlin explains Putin's decision to cancel nationalisation of Danone
Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, critical warehouse hit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X