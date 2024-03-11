British mercenary commits suicide coming back home from Ukraine

British mercenary Harry Gregg, who participated in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian army, committed suicide as soon as he returned home. He took his own life back in December 2023, but the story was made public only on March 10, The Telegraph said.

According to his mother, he arrived from Ukraine with signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The family was unable to help the young man recover.

Harry Gregg decided to go to Ukraine in 2022. The then 23-year-old was said to have heard former Prime Minister Liz Truss' call to join the "battle for democracy". Gregg was sure that the Ukrainians needed help.

The Briton had been a member of the army cadets for six years and had no military experience. According to his mother, the fighter saw his comrades dying before his eyes. One of his acquaintances was seriously wounded during an artillery strike on a mercenary camp, another one was killed in a trench in an artillery attack.

On December 13, the young man turned 25. On December 14, Gregg's friends wanted to celebrate his birthday, but could not reach him. The soldier's body was then found in his home. The young man reportedly hung himself.

British mercenary and Iraq war veteran, Christopher Perryman, was killed in Ukraine in November 2023. Another British mercenary, Jordan Chadwick was annihilated the same autumn.

British mercenary Sam Newey, who fought on the side of Kyiv, was eliminated in Ukraine in late summer. The young man was only 22 years old. He had no military experience at the time he joined the foreign volunteer force.