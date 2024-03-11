Russian MP: NATO should take a cold shower after what Macron said

Yuri Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense called on NATO to "take a cold shower” after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that NATO could send troops to Ukraine.

The Russian MP said that the population of the countries of the Western military bloc should bring their leaders to reason.

If events develop differently, Russia will not be "persuading” anyone. Instead, the Russian forces will strike NATO units in the zone of the special military operation, Shvytkin noted.

"The intervention of France or any other states on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) speaks of the hostility of these countries towards Russia. Macron's statements should under no circumstances be underestimated,” the MP said.

At the end of February, Macron admitted that NATO could send ground forces to Ukraine. However, there was no consensus reached on this issue. After a wave of criticism, the French president added that his statements were balanced and thoughtful.