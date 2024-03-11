World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian MP: NATO should take a cold shower after what Macron said

NATO should take cold shower after Macron's remarks

World

Yuri Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense called on NATO to "take a cold shower” after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that NATO could send troops to Ukraine.

NATO should take cold shower after Macron's remarks
Photo: defenceimagery.mod.uk by Corporal Ben Beale is licensed under United Kingdom Open Government Licence v3.0

The Russian MP said that the population of the countries of the Western military bloc should bring their leaders to reason.

If events develop differently, Russia will not be "persuading” anyone. Instead, the Russian forces will strike NATO units in the zone of the special military operation, Shvytkin noted.

"The intervention of France or any other states on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) speaks of the hostility of these countries towards Russia. Macron's statements should under no circumstances be underestimated,” the MP said.

At the end of February, Macron admitted that NATO could send ground forces to Ukraine. However, there was no consensus reached on this issue. After a wave of criticism, the French president added that his statements were balanced and thoughtful.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Popular
Russian Colonel General: Russia-NATO standoff will not end even if conflict in Ukraine is resolved

Russian Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, the head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, admitted that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a full-scale war in Europe

Russian Colonel General: 'The policy of strangling Russia will last for a long time'
Portuguese General Election: Left maintains its space
Portuguese General Election: Left maintains its space
Ukraine to conduct major operation in Crimea
Portuguese General Election: Left maintains its space Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Fresh water to ensure Russia's security once and for all Lyuba Lulko Victoria Nuland: From life with 80 Soviet sailors to cookies of revolution and 'F*** the EU!' Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Ukraine's intelligence chief Budanov: Kyiv to carry out major operation in Crimea
Russian Colonel General: 'The policy of strangling Russia will last for a long time'
Portuguese General Election: Left maintains its space
International Women’s Day: Again, time for action
Fresh water to ensure Russia's security once and for all
Zhirinovsky predicted two nuclear conflicts and the death of 200 million people
Russian forces annihilate 27-year-old Ukrainian super sniper
Chechen President Kadyrov reacts to reports about black market of captive soldiers in Russia
The number of millionaires in Ukraine increases by 16 percent in wartime
Victoria Nuland: From life with 80 Soviet sailors to cookies of revolution and 'F*** the EU!'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X