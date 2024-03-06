World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Olena Zelenska refuses invitation to attend Biden speech not to sit next to Yulia Navalnaya

Zelensky's wife refuses to attend Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow

World

The wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, declined an invitation to attend the speech of US President Joe Biden before the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7.

Zelensky's wife refuses to attend Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow
Photo: flickr.com by UNICEF Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

It was planned that Zelenska would be seated next to US First Lady Jill Biden and the widow of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists), Yulia. Yulia Navalnaya's possible presence at the event "caused discomfort among the Ukrainians," The Washington Post said.

"The White House likely did not inform Kyiv that Navalnaya had decided against attending, though her presence wasn't the only concern for the Ukrainians," The WP wrote.

A White House spokesman, in turn, told reporters that Zelenska's decision could be due to inconsistencies with the schedule as the seating plan for guests was finalised just recently.

A source from among US officials noted that the first lady of Ukraine could have declined the invitation because the Ukrainian administration did not want to be associated with Biden too closely.

Alexei Navalny recognised Crimea as Russia in 2014

In 2014, Navalny recognised Crimea as part of Russia and expressed confidence that the peninsula would remain part of the Russian Federation. He advised Ukrainians to accept that fact.

"Crimea is now part of the Russian Federation. Let's not kid ourselves. And I also strongly advise Ukrainians not to kid themselves either. It will remain part of Russia and will never again become part of Ukraine in the foreseeable future," Alexei Navalny said in 2014.

Navalny also said that Crimea would be left as Russia even in case of his victory in the Russian presidential election.

"Crimea is not a sandwich that you could just toss back and forth," he then said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Defence Ministry warns of possible attack on Russia

The attack will begin with air offensive operations that will comprise a global strike and a series of massive missile and air strikes

Moscow unveils potential plan of NATO's global strike on Russia
Ukraine causes huge damage to US by losing 'invincible' Abrams tanks
Ukraine loses 'invincible' US Abrams tanks one after another
Does US fly F-35 over Ukraine or not?
ICC decides to arrest long-range aviation and Black Sea Fleet commanders
Ukraine causes huge damage to US by losing 'invincible' Abrams tanks Lyuba Lulko Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem Guy Somerset North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality Dmitry Plotnikov
German Defence Minister blushes with shame because Russian spies are smarter
Russia reestablishes two military districts due to NATO expansion
If US nuclear arms appear in Northern Europe, Russia will strike them
If US nuclear arms appear in Northern Europe, Russia will strike them
Last materials
Foreign aircraft fly over Black Sea region to collect strategic information for Ukraine
Zelensky's wife refuses to attend Biden's speech because of Navalny's widow
Russia threatens to strike nuclear targets in Northern Europe
Ukraine causes huge damage to US by losing 'invincible' Abrams tanks
Where is the truth about F-35 fighters flying over Ukraine?
Moscow unveils potential plan of NATO's global strike on Russia
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for two Russian commanders
Two new military districts appear in Russia as Finland and Sweden ready to join NATO
German Defence Minister Pistorius blushes with shame for his officers
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X