Defence Ministry warns of possible attack on Russia

Moscow unveils potential plan of NATO's global strike on Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry presented a potential plan of NATO's attack on the country. According to Military Thought Magazine, the West may launch an air-ground or air-sea operation against Moscow.

Photo: flickr.com by US Department of Defence is licensed under public domain

Foreign specialists currently create joint operational formations that combine interspecific compact and highly mobile multi-sphere groupings of troops, the publication says. It is assumed that they will be able to attack the administrative-political and military-industrial infrastructure of the enemy and inflict a comprehensive defeat on it.

The attack will begin with air offensive operations that will comprise a global strike and a series of massive missile and air strikes. Air forces will be used first as they serve as the most manoeuvrable and adaptive type of troops.

Before the active stage of the offensive, the enemy will resort to various provocations and aggressive actions. In addition, the enemies will strengthen all types of reconnaissance, including air reconnaissance carried out near the Russian borders.

These factors expand the system of threats to the Russian Federation militarily. They create new requirements for the level of security of the Russian Federation, in which the Aerospace Forces will play one of the key roles, the article in the magazine said.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also warned about the threat of a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia. According to him, the alliance will enter into a direct military conflict with Moscow if Ukraine is defeated.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that Austin did not fully understand what he was talking about. In his opinion, Western countries begin to think about possible consequences of a military confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.