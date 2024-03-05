The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for long-range aviation commander Sergei Kobylash and Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov.
The court claimed that the commanders of the Russian aviation and navy were allegedly responsible for crimes committed “during at least the period from October 10, 2022 to March 9, 2023.”
The contents of the warrants remain classified to protect witnesses and ensure the security of the investigation, the statement from the court reads.
In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC held them responsible for the "illegal deportation of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation” since the outbreak of full-scale hostilities. Russia, which has not ratified the Rome Statute, considers the decision of the court legally void.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev presented a map in which Russia takes the entire territory of the former Ukraine