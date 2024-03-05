World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
German Defence Minister blushes with shame because Russian spies are smarter

German Defence Minister Pistorius blushes with shame for his officers

World

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the leak of the conversation between German officers in which they discussed the attack on the Crimean Bridge most likely occurred in Singapore. The audio leaked due to the use of an unsecured communication line, he added.

German Defence Minister Pistorius blushes with shame for his officers
Photo: wikimedia.org by Олаф Косинский is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Germany

One of the officers used an unsecured communication line when trying to connect to a group call on the secure Webex platform through a regular phone.

"Not all participants adhered to the secure dialing procedure as intended,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

Pistorius ruled out a version of a Russian spy joining the group call directly stressing that the audio leaked because of a mistake that one of the officers made. A disciplinary review is being carried out in connection with the incident.

"I will not sacrifice any of my best officers to Putin's games, to put it very clearly,” Pistorius said adding that internal communication channels that German officers used were not compromised.

"As you already know, we use Webex [platform] for conversations of a certain level of privacy — not the public Webex platform available to everyone, but the option certified for official use," he also said.

The politician is convinced that the interception of the conversation between Bundeswehr officers did not undermine the trust of partner countries. Everyone knows that providing 100-percent protection against such attacks is impossible, Pistorius also said.

On March 3, Pistorius linked the publication of military conversations about a supposed attack on Crimea with Russia-led information war. The fact of the conversation did not mean the possibility for supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, although the officers spoke about a potential strike on the Crimean Bridge with this weapon.

  • German Finance Minister Christian Lindner accused Moscow of a hybrid attack and pointed out that the published recording missed critical information.
  • Bundestag deputy from the Green party Anton Hofreiter is convinced that the audio recording of the conversation between the German military was published to disrupt the transfer of missiles to Kyiv.

Russia will remember the incident

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Berlin to take responsibility for what happened.

"We can see this situation when they throw up their hands, say something absurd, mumble something, and say: "We need to figure it out.” They need to be responsible for what they have done in the first place," Zakharova said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow would remember the incident.

"What did we see and hear? We heard discussions about how to fight with Russia behind someone else's back, destroy our civilian facilities that a lot of people use. They discuss it all with a cold eye, because they need it now, and they need to do it in a way that their head does not stick out," Medvedev said.

On March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a transcript of the conversation in which German officers discussed plans to use Taurus cruise missiles to strike the Crimean Bridge.

Germany confirmed the authenticity of the conversation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the publication of the recording.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Popular
Dmitry Medvedev shows new post-Ukraine map of the world

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev presented a map in which Russia takes the entire territory of the former Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine
Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon
Joseph Stalin's great-grandson believes UN should be dissolved as it is useless
Russia will not opt for T-90, rather than state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem Guy Somerset Colorado liberals fail to bar Donald Trump from elections Lyuba Lulko North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Ukrainian intelligence blows up railway bridge in Samara region of Russia
Medvedev: Ukraine is, of course, Russia
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Last materials
Two new military districts appear in Russia as Finland and Sweden ready to join NATO
German Defence Minister Pistorius blushes with shame for his officers
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine
Colorado liberals fail to bar Donald Trump from elections
Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia must return what's hers
Ukrainian saboteurs explode railway bridge in Russia
Russia unlikely to use state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Sixty percent of Americans doubt Joe Biden's mental health
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X