Sixty percent of US citizens believe Joe Biden has mental problems

World

Sixty percent of US citizens said they had doubts about Joe Biden's mental abilities, The AP said with reference to the results of a survey conducted jointly with the NORC research centre.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

Six out of ten respondents are either "not confident” or "not at all confident” that Biden's memory and intelligence enable him to cope with responsibilities of the head of state, the study said.

The proportion of those doubting Badien's mental health has increased by ten percent compared to 2022.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that Biden was a "mentally and physically disabled person.”

