World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
EU police use tear gas against farmers in Brussels

European farmers clash with police in Brussels over spending on Ukraine

World

On February 26, disgruntled farmers rammed tractors into police barriers in Brussels. Agricultural producers continue to protest and cause unrest on city streets.

Farmers protesting in Brussels

To make their way to headquarters of the European Commission and the Council of Europe, protesters began to demolish and burn barricades.

The governments of EU states spend billions on Ukraine and allocate almost nothing to the needs of the agricultural industry.

The European Commission urged Ukrainian officials to put themselves in EU farmers' place and start trading Ukrainian grain with third countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
David Cameron wants to outvoice Putin on Ukraine but Moscow won't even listen

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be outvoiced about the crisis in Ukraine. In order to do this, the West needs to provide even greater support for Kyiv

David Cameron wants to outvoice Putin on Ukraine
Russian soldier with call sign Sunrise annihilates first Abrams tank in Avdiivka
Video shows first US Abrams tank burning in Avdiivka area
Czech Republic supports both Russian economy and army at a time
Der Spiegel: Germany in secret talks with India to transfer thousands of shells to Ukraine
The Ukraine, The Economy, The World…It WILL Get Better Guy Somerset Czech Republic sponsors both Russian economy and Russian army Lyuba Lulko Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes Oleg Artyukov
Advance: After the capture of Avdiivka, events in special operation zone to develop rapidly
The Ukraine, The Economy, The World…It WILL Get Better
EU police use tear gas against farmers in Brussels
EU police use tear gas against farmers in Brussels
Last materials
The Ukraine, The Economy, The World…It WILL Get Better
European farmers clash with police in Brussels over spending on Ukraine
Advance: Ukraine will not be able to carry out another counteroffensive
Russian soldier with call sign Sunrise annihilates first Abrams tank in Avdiivka
Czech Republic sponsors both Russian economy and Russian army
Der Spiegel: Germany wants India to turn its back on Russia and help Ukraine
David Cameron wants to outvoice Putin on Ukraine
Olaf Scholz will supply everything but not Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Putin shares his impression after flying Tupolev Tu-160M Ilya Muromets missile carrier
Putin to fly Tu-160M strategic missile carrier
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X