EU police use tear gas against farmers in Brussels

European farmers clash with police in Brussels over spending on Ukraine

On February 26, disgruntled farmers rammed tractors into police barriers in Brussels. Agricultural producers continue to protest and cause unrest on city streets.

Farmers protesting in Brussels

To make their way to headquarters of the European Commission and the Council of Europe, protesters began to demolish and burn barricades.

The governments of EU states spend billions on Ukraine and allocate almost nothing to the needs of the agricultural industry.

The European Commission urged Ukrainian officials to put themselves in EU farmers' place and start trading Ukrainian grain with third countries.