Kyiv has built up a 112-114 thousand-strong strike force on the border with Belarus, the head of the Belarusian Ministry of Defence Viktor Khrenin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia is licensed under Attribution 3.0

"Today there are about 112-114 thousand of this group,” he said. The head of the defense department clarified that about 17,000 thousand troops are involved in guarding the border between Ukraine and Belarus. At the same time, such a situation does not provide for a build-up of military forces on the border.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko earlier said that opposition was negotiating the redivision of Belarus in the West. According to Lukashenko, they discuss the transfer of western parts of Belarus to Poland.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

