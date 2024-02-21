Polish farmers stage nationwide anti-Ukrainian protests

Polish farmers lose patience and ask Putin to help

Polish farmers took to the streets across the country on February 20 protesting against imports of Ukrainian grain.

Photo: фейсбук

Photos show many anti-Ukrainian and anti-EU slogans that the farmers use in their demonstration. One of the banners attached to a tractor calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring "Ukraine, Brussels and our rulers” to order.

The police did not interfere with the protests and often accompanied columns of tractors.

The Border Service of Ukraine said that on Tuesday, February 20, farmers in Poland tightened the blockade of transport at several checkpoints on the border.

The Polish government supported the nationwide protest of farmers, Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic Czesław Siekierski said.

"Farmers have reason to fear for their future and demand to limit the influx of goods from Ukraine," the minister said.

The European Parliament also supported the right of Polish farmers to protest against the policies of their governments due to unfair competition caused by supplies from Ukraine. French MP Aurelia Besnier said in an address to the European Commission that the demonstrations came as an expression of farmers' legitimate anger.

Ukraine does not understand Polish farmers

Several days after the start of the protests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the farmers demonstrations in Poland were sheer mockery. According to him, only five percent of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through the Polish border.

"The problem is not about grain, it is rather about politics,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko demanded the European Commission shows a decisive response to the protests. According to her, farmers were violating public order with their protests.

The protests in Poland sparked reactions in other countries. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala accused Polish farmers of working for the Kremlin.

On February 11, Polish farmers emptied grain from trucks in the village of Dorohusk on the border. Empty trucks were forced to return to Ukraine. A similar штсшвуте took place on February 20.

The blockade of Ukrainian borders may weaken Ukraine's position in the conflict zone, since protesters interfere not only with grain exports — they also affect imports of military supplies to Ukraine.

The first message about the delay of military supplies at the border was reported on February 17. The person responsible for receiving humanitarian cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Polish protesters, while under the influence of alcohol, allegedly tried to attack the driver.

On February 19, Ukrainian volunteer Nazar Smyk confirmed that the Poles did not let trucks with military equipment to cross the border for three days.