Statements from Western officials about Navalny's death are obnoxious – Kremlin

Kremlin: The West makes obnoxious statements in connection with Navalny's death

Western officials release obnoxious statements about the death of Alexei Navalny, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Илья Исаев is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

"We believe it is absolutely impermissible to make such, let's say, frankly boorish statements when there is no information available. This is not befitting of statesmen from whose mouths we can hear such statements. Of course, those statements can not cause any damage to the head of our state,” Peskov said.

Regarding the investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's death, Peskov said that investigation was underway.

"The results of this investigation have not been made public yet,” he said.

When asked about the date when Navalny's body could be returned to the family, Peskov said:

"This question is not for us. We are not involved in this matter; this is not a function of the presidential administration.”

On the afternoon of February 16, the department of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said that Alexei Navalny died in Polar Wolf correctional colony. On February 17, Navalny's mother received a certificate of his death in the colony. His supporters demanded the body be returned to the family of the deceased.

On February 18, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at the Munich Security Conference that the UK would consider possible sanctions against "individual people responsible” for Navalny's death. Prior to this, on February 17, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the British Foreign Office in connection with Navalny's death.