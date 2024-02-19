World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Statements from Western officials about Navalny's death are obnoxious – Kremlin

Kremlin: The West makes obnoxious statements in connection with Navalny's death

World

Western officials release obnoxious statements about the death of Alexei Navalny, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kremlin: The West makes obnoxious statements in connection with Navalny's death
Photo: wikimedia.org by Илья Исаев is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

"We believe it is absolutely impermissible to make such, let's say, frankly boorish statements when there is no information available. This is not befitting of statesmen from whose mouths we can hear such statements. Of course, those statements can not cause any damage to the head of our state,” Peskov said.

Regarding the investigation into the circumstances of Navalny's death, Peskov said that investigation was underway.

"The results of this investigation have not been made public yet,” he said.

When asked about the date when Navalny's body could be returned to the family, Peskov said:

"This question is not for us. We are not involved in this matter; this is not a function of the presidential administration.”

On the afternoon of February 16, the department of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug said that Alexei Navalny died in Polar Wolf correctional colony. On February 17, Navalny's mother received a certificate of his death in the colony. His supporters demanded the body be returned to the family of the deceased.

On February 18, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said at the Munich Security Conference that the UK would consider possible sanctions against "individual people responsible” for Navalny's death. Prior to this, on February 17, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the British Foreign Office in connection with Navalny's death.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian troops find abandoned bodies of US and Polish mercenaries in Avdiivka

Bodies of military personnel with American and Polish chevrons on uniforms were found in Avdiivka, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic said

Bodies of military men with US and Polish chevrons on uniforms found in Avdiivka
Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Russian forces take control of Avdiivka coke plant where Ukrainian soldiers took refuge
Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should rather go to Ukraine to fight
Germany nervous about Medvedev's nuclear remarks
Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within Lyuba Lulko Illegal aliens as threat to nation's survival Mark S. McGrew Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches Daria Aslamova
Last materials
Germany takes note of Dmitry Medvedev's nuclear references
French official: Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should go to Ukraine to fight
Bodies of military men with US and Polish chevrons on uniforms found in Avdiivka
Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within
Illegal aliens as threat to nation's survival
Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk
Russian troops break into the centre of Avdiivka, Ukrainians retreat
Russian troops detect and annihilate Czech RM-70 Vampire MLRS that struck Belgorod
Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X