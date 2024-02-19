Germany nervous about Medvedev's nuclear remarks

The German government took note of what Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said about any attempts to force Russia to return to its 1991 borders.
"We took this into account," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters during a cabinet briefing on Monday.
According to Dmitry Medvedev, the collapse of Russia would be worse than any war, because an attempt to return he country to the borders of 1991 will trigger a global conflict in which Russia will use all of its strategic arsenal to strike Kyiv, Berlin, London, Washington and all other places included in the flight targets of the nuclear triad.
"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing — a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said.
