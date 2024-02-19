Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should rather go to Ukraine to fight

French official: Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz should go to Ukraine to fight

Florian Philippot, chairman of the French Patriots party, called on his country's leader Emmanuel Macron and his German colleague Olaf Scholz to go to the front in Ukraine.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

In a post on X social platform, Philippot responded to Member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann, who called on Paris to put the French economy on a "war footing.”

According to Philippot, politicians who support the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine should go there themselves. If officials representing the European Union or NATO call for a continuation of hostilities, they need to see what it is like with their own eyes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other Western "hawks” need to join Emmanuel Macron and go to the front all together, Philippot added.