Rumours about Russian nuclear weapons in space part of Washington's tricks

Kremlin responds to rumours about Russian nuclear weapons in space

World

Rumours about Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space are nothing but one of Washington's tricks, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting about recent publications in Western media, TASS reports.

"I can't comment on that in any way. Let's wait for the briefing from [U.S. National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan] to see if there is some information. Obviously, the White House is trying, by hook or by crook, to push Congress to vote on a bill to allocate money. We'll see what tricks the White House will use,” he said.

ABC News reported earlier in February with reference to sources at US intelligence indicates that Russia was planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space. It is believed that it goes about the possible use of weapons against satellites.

That same month, Reuters sources said that an unnamed serious threat to US national security could be related to space. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner provided intelligence data to US Congress about the threat posed by "destabilising foreign military capabilities."

