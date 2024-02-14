World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
China at UN: The West should stop flaming up wars immediately

China sides with Russia on Ukraine crisis at UN Security Council meeting

World

China's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun sided with Russia at a meeting of the Security Council on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. The United States should stop sending weapons to Kyiv and let diplomacy work, the official said.

China sides with Russia on Ukraine crisis at UN Security Council meeting
Photo: openverse by jamiejohndavies is licensed under "China Flag and Dome" by jamiejohndavies is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The statement from the Chinese Ambassador to the UN was voiced against the backdrop of reports about Moscow's interest in a diplomatic dialogue that would help bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end. The parties to the conflict should abide by the Minsk Agreements to settle the conflict in Ukraine. This is a legally binding document should be fully and effectively implemented by all parties concerned, the Chinese official said.

The diplomat also said that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, whereas regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military groups.

"Security interests of all countries are equal to each other,” Zhang Jun noted.

The Permanent Representative also urged NATO to stop making threats. The military alliance should "wake up from the illusion of force and stop hyping up threats and war rhetoric," he said.

Earlier, in January, the head of the Chinese Ministry of Defence Dong Jun said during negotiations with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Beijing would support Moscow's position on the Ukraine issue despite pressure from the West and attempts to isolate Russia in the international arena.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Over 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers believed to be killed as Russia strikes range ground

The Russian army launched Iskander missiles with cluster warheads to strike the range ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Selidovo in the Donetsk direction

Russian Iskander missiles strike crowded Ukrainian range ground in Selidovo
Russian military men obtain rare Ukrainian drones
Russian troops obtain rare Ukrainian FPV drones
Macron is not going to Kyiv as Mirage aircraft promised to Ukraine stay in France
Russia to set up special economic zone in Belgorod, near border with Ukraine
Ukraine will not receive Mirage 2000D from France. Macron refuses to come to Kyiv Lyuba Lulko NATO Article 5 — Fiction & Fantasy Scenarios Guy Somerset Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher Andrey Mihayloff
NATO Article 5 — Fiction & Fantasy Scenarios
Villagers choose Sasha Grey as their Snegurochka
Europe seeks defence autonomy not to depend on NATO
Europe seeks defence autonomy not to depend on NATO
Last materials
China sides with Russia on Ukraine crisis at UN Security Council meeting
Ukraine will not receive Mirage 2000D from France. Macron refuses to come to Kyiv
NATO Article 5 — Fiction & Fantasy Scenarios
Russian Iskander missiles strike crowded Ukrainian range ground in Selidovo
Adult film actress Sasha Grey appears as Snegurochka on Russian village banner
Putin orders to establish special economic zone on border with Ukraine
Europe wants to protect itself from changes in US foreign policy
Russian military men obtain rare Ukrainian drones
Azerbaijan conducts retaliation operation on the border with Armenia
Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X