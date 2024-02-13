World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Europe seeks defence autonomy not to depend on NATO

Europe wants to protect itself from changes in US foreign policy

World

The European Union needs to strengthen its defence autonomy from NATO not to be dependent on changes in the United States, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in an interview with Politico.

Europe wants to protect itself from changes in US foreign policy
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pti Per

Metsola's statement came as a comment on former US President Donald Trump's remarks about NATO. According to her, this shows the need to allocate more funds to the military industry in order not to depend on changes in US foreign policy.

Europe needs to spend more on defence to implement its strategic autonomy, the politician said. At the same time, the European defence alliance needs to complement NATO rather than be a competition to it, she added.

Earlier, Deputy President of the European Parliament Katharina Barley proposed the creation of EU's nuclear arms programme. Building the unified European army will take time, but the idea must be implemented as soon as possible, she said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Popular
Mongolia makes awkward move to troll Putin for his history part of Carlson interview

Mongolia's former president outlined his country's claims to Russian territories, but then reassured everyone that the Mongols were a peaceful nation.

Mongolia's former president trolls Putin for his Tucker Carlson interview
Employees of Putin's goddaughter sentenced to 7 years in maximum security colony
Ksenia Sobchak's employees found guilty of extortion
Pictures show damaged HIMARS systems taken from Ukraine to US
17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed in Germany just for being Ukrainian
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware? Guy Somerset Mongolia's former president trolls Putin for his Tucker Carlson interview Lyuba Lulko Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher Andrey Mihayloff
Tucker Carlson: Putin ready for compromises on Ukraine
Alaskan smallpox or AKPV claims its first life
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Last materials
Putin orders to establish special economic zone on border with Ukraine
Europe wants to protect itself from changes in US foreign policy
Russian military men obtain rare Ukrainian drones
Azerbaijan conducts retaliation operation on the border with Armenia
Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Mongolia's former president trolls Putin for his Tucker Carlson interview
Employees of Putin's goddaughter sentenced to 7 years in maximum security colony
Alaskan smallpox has its patient zero
HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X