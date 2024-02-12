Tucker Carlson: Putin ready for compromises on Ukraine

Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to make serious compromises on Ukraine, journalist Tucker Carlson during a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Photo: kremlin.ru

"Of course,” he said in response to a question about Putin's willingness to compromise.

Any leader of any country, with the possible exception of the United States in the unipolar world, is looking for compromises — this is part of their job, Carlson said.

The journalist also spoke about an off-the-record conversation with the Russian President, during which he got the impression that Putin wanted to end the military conflict in Ukraine.

In the interview with the journalist, Putin said that Russia wanted to achieve a settlement in Ukraine through negotiations, but Ukraine refused them "on instructions from Washington.”

In December 2023, Putin said that Russia was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

"We won't give away what's ours. This is what everyone needs to understand, including those in Ukraine, in Europe and in the USA who share an aggressive attitude against Russia,” he said.

According to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, if new negotiations begin, Kyiv will face "a completely different reality.”