World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Tucker Carlson: Putin ready for compromises on Ukraine

Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to make serious compromises on Ukraine, journalist Tucker Carlson during a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Tucker Carlson: Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine
Photo: kremlin.ru

"Of course,” he said in response to a question about Putin's willingness to compromise.

Any leader of any country, with the possible exception of the United States in the unipolar world, is looking for compromises — this is part of their job, Carlson said.

The journalist also spoke about an off-the-record conversation with the Russian President, during which he got the impression that Putin wanted to end the military conflict in Ukraine.

In the interview with the journalist, Putin said that Russia wanted to achieve a settlement in Ukraine through negotiations, but Ukraine refused them "on instructions from Washington.”

In December 2023, Putin said that Russia was ready to negotiate with Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

"We won't give away what's ours. This is what everyone needs to understand, including those in Ukraine, in Europe and in the USA who share an aggressive attitude against Russia,” he said.

According to Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, if new negotiations begin, Kyiv will face "a completely different reality.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Pictures show damaged HIMARS systems taken from Ukraine to US

Pictures of damaged HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) sent for repairs to the United States emerged on the Internet

HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs
Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany
17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed in Germany just for being Ukrainian
Mongolia makes awkward move to troll Putin for his history part of Carlson interview
Ksenia Sobchak's employees found guilty of extortion
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware? Guy Somerset Mongolia's former president trolls Putin for his Tucker Carlson interview Lyuba Lulko Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher Andrey Mihayloff
Alaskan smallpox or AKPV claims its first life
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Last materials
Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?
Mongolia's former president trolls Putin for his Tucker Carlson interview
Employees of Putin's goddaughter sentenced to 7 years in maximum security colony
Alaskan smallpox has its patient zero
HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs
Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany
Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher
Biden Downfall — Of Dementia and Documents
World media: Carlson’s interview with Putin 'shoots silver bullet overseas'
Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X