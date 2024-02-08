World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Valery Zaluzhny is now officially unemployed

Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky

World

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed reports about the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny.

Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"General Valery Zaluzhny had one of the most difficult tasks to deal with — to command the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a major war (…) Today a decision was made on the need to replace the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valery Fedorovich for all his achievements and victories,” Umerov wrote on his social media page.

On February 8, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced that he met with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and thanked him for his two years of work. According to the Ukrainian leader, now is the time to renew the army command.

Zelensky also revealed candidates for leadership positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he has had "dozens of conversations with commanders at different levels,” in particular with brigadier generals Andrei Gnatov, Mikhail Drapaty and Igor Skibyuk and colonels Pavel Palisa and Vadim Sukharevsky.

"All of them are being considered for leadership positions in the army and will serve under the leadership of most experienced Ukrainian commander,” he added.

Syrsky replaces Zaluzhny

Alexander Syrsky was appointed the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Zaluzhny. 

Syrsky has served as commander of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2019.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western journalists turn green with envy as Tucker Carlson interviews Putin

American journalist and former Fox News channel host Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on February 7

Kremlin explains why Putin decided to give interview to Tucker Carlson
Medvedev describes scenario of NATO-Russia war: 'The end of everything'
Russia will use ballistic and cruise missiles for protection
Russian troops abandoned Krasny Lyman in 2002 but will take it soon again
Tucker Carlson's dream comes true: He sees Moscow and interviews Putin
Baijiahao: Russia makes brilliant move by exchanging US securities for gold Anton Kulikov Will Tucker Carlson change the world tomorrow? Dmitry Sudakov Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem: Israel has always been an aggressive state Daria Aslamova
The body of US mercenary Brendon Jayms Bowersox was never recovered
Woman police officer's Cane Corso dogs killed little girl's Pom
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
Last materials
Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky
Russians shower Tucker Carlson with love and support on social media
Russian presidential election: Finalised ballots will have four candidates
Baijiahao: Russia makes brilliant move by exchanging US securities for gold
Will Tucker Carlson change the world tomorrow?
Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem: Israel has always been an aggressive state
Kremlin explains why Putin decided to give interview to Tucker Carlson
Medvedev describes scenario of NATO-Russia war: 'The end of everything'
Video: Cane Corso dogs maul Pomeranian to death before children's eyes
Russian forces go on large-scale offensive to recapture Krasny Lyman
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X