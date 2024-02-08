Valery Zaluzhny is now officially unemployed

Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed reports about the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"General Valery Zaluzhny had one of the most difficult tasks to deal with — to command the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a major war (…) Today a decision was made on the need to replace the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valery Fedorovich for all his achievements and victories,” Umerov wrote on his social media page.

On February 8, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced that he met with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and thanked him for his two years of work. According to the Ukrainian leader, now is the time to renew the army command.

Zelensky also revealed candidates for leadership positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, he has had "dozens of conversations with commanders at different levels,” in particular with brigadier generals Andrei Gnatov, Mikhail Drapaty and Igor Skibyuk and colonels Pavel Palisa and Vadim Sukharevsky.

"All of them are being considered for leadership positions in the army and will serve under the leadership of most experienced Ukrainian commander,” he added.

Syrsky replaces Zaluzhny

Alexander Syrsky was appointed the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Zaluzhny.

Syrsky has served as commander of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2019.