Western journalists turn green with envy as Tucker Carlson interviews Putin

Kremlin explains why Putin decided to give interview to Tucker Carlson

American journalist and former Fox News channel host Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on February 7.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

According to Mr. Peskov, the conversation took place on Tuesday, February 6. Peskov noted that when the interview is ready and released, everyone will have an opportunity to make up their own judgments.

The Kremlin spokesman also explained why Putin decided to talk to Carlson (Putin gave an interview to a foreign journalist for the first time since the start of the special military operation — ed.). Tucker Carlson's approach is different, Dmitry Peskov said.

"He [Carlson] has a position that is different from others, it is in no way pro-Russian, not pro-Ukrainian, it is rather pro-American. At least it contrasts with the position of traditional Anglo-Saxon media," Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin says no to Western journalists

Putin's administration receives many requests for interviews, including from Western media that take a one-sided position, but there is no desire to communicate with them, Dmitry Peskov also said.

As BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg said, British media journalists repeatedly tried to arrange an interview with the Russian president, although Carlson claimed that none of his Western colleagues intended to meet with Putin. According to Rosenberg, the BBC has sent 18 requests to the Kremlin over the past 18 months, but only received no for an answer.

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said that the channel was asking for an interview with the Russian leader for many years.

Meanwhile, American presenter Alex Jones said that Putin's interview with Carlson lasts for two hours. According to Jones, Carlson wrote to him about that himself. Jones also said that the interview was epic.

"Tucker Carlson tries to stop WW3 in a history-making interview with Putin," Jones said.

Carlson explains why he wanted to interview Putin

On the evening of February 6, Tucker Carlson recorded a video message from Moscow against the backdrop of the Kremlin towers and the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. He said that he was interviewing Putin because most Americans had no idea about what was happening in Russia and Ukraine.

He also said that the White House tried to thwart his plans. The journalist recalled that freedom of speech was a birthright that cannot be taken away.

According to Pool No. 3 Telegram channel, Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin will be published on February 8 at 18:00 Washington time (02:00 a. m. Moscow time). The interview will be posted on Carlson's website and on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

EU and Ukraine to sanction Tucker Carlson

American journalist Tucker Carlson is listed in the database of Ukrainian extremist website Peacemaker, RIA Novosti reports.

The database contains Tucker Carlson's personal information (born on May 16, 1969). According to Peacemaker, the journalist was included in the database on June 8, 2023 for his alleged participation "in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine” as well as for "manipulating socially significant information.”

American journalist Tucker Carlson may also be included in the EU sanctions list for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Newsweek said with reference to current and former members of the European Parliament.