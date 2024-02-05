Zaluzhny agrees to step down to become Ukraine's Ambassador to UK

Ukrainian MP Yevgeny Shevchenko said on February 5 that Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine agreed to leave as ambassador to the UK. According to Shevchenko, Zaluzhny is to be dismissed in the coming days.

The day before, Zelensky pointed out the need to reshuffle Ukraine’s administration. He also confirmed for the first time that he was thinking about replacing the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reports about Zaluzhny's possible resignation emerged on January 29. The Ministry of Defense and the office of the President of Ukraine denied this information. The Washington Post wrote that Zaluzhny and Zelensky had a tense conversation, in which they disagreed on a number of important issues, including mobilisation. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the need for an additional conscription due to the superiority of the Russian troops, whereas Zelensky found such a move unjustified, in particular against the backdrop of a lack of funds.