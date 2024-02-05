Zelensky to sack both Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff Shaptala

Kyiv Mayor stands up for Zaluzhny as Zelensky prepares to reshuffle administration

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke in support of Valery Zaluzhny, who is believed to step down from office already in the near future.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine is licensed under Public Domain Mark

"It is largely thanks to Zaluzhny that the Ukrainians truly believed in our Armed Forces that enjoy greatest popular support today. As a military man during war times, General Valery Zaluzhny went through many difficult moments. It is only him who knows how many…Unfortunately, today is the moment when politics can outweigh common sense and the interests of the state. And this does not depend on Zaluzhny. "I hope the authorities understand the seriousness of the steps they are taking now and the extent of their responsibility, because today, when Ukraine is literally fighting for its existence, the main thing is combat effectiveness and coherence of the army and the unity of society," Klitschko said.

Zelensky to sack Chief of the General Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering a possibility to dismiss not only the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, but also the Chief of the General Staff Sergei Shaptala, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication said citing sources in the government of Ukraine.

"Shaptala will also leave the General Staff. [The fate of] everyone else has not been decided yet,” a source told the newspaper.

All these events [resignation of Zaluzhny and Shaptala] may take place in the middle of the week, the publication also said.

When congratulating Shaptala on his birthday on February 5, Zaluzhny published a photo of them together with a caption: