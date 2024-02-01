World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Something is coming over already this week

Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

World

Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, may resign "within hours,” but the decision is being delayed for now due to difficulties in finding his successor, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: zsu.gov.ua

CNN also said with reference to its sources that Zelensky would sack Zaluzhny already this week.

The main candidates for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky.

Syrsky and Budanov refuse to replace Zaluzhny

The commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel General Alexander Syrsky, as well as the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, refused to take the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to replace Valery Zaluzhny.

According to The Times, following pressure from other military leaders and international partners, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing Zaluzhny. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was summoned to the office of the President of Ukraine on January 29. During the meeting, Zaluzhny told the president that the situation at the front, contrary to the words of his advisers, was not so positive. Zelensky asked Zaluzhny to resign, but when he refused, Zelensky said that would sign the corresponding decree himself.

Zaluzhny then returned to his office and announced his dismissal to his subordinates. However, Zelensky had to revise the decision, the publication said noting that it was the United States and Great Britain that expressed concern about the possible resignation of the commander-in-chief.

Syrsky and Budanov were named as possible successors to Zaluzhny, but they both rejected the offer to replace him.

According to The Economist, Zelensky offered Zaluzhny the post of secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), but the general refused. It was alleged that Budanov was offered to take the post of commander-in-chief, but he "refused at the last moment.”

Supposedly, Valery Zaluzhny wanted to withdraw the Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka several weeks ago. Zelensky refused to agree to that, and on December 30 he personally went to Avdiivka to support the military.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian blogger, descendant of legendary Soviet pilot, believes Moscow should be nuked

Bogdanova also said that she would be willing to assist any country, not just Ukraine, that would be willing to strike a nuclear blow on Moscow

Legendary Soviet pilot's great-granddaughter suggests nuking Moscow
Russia frowns at Ecuador's intention to transfer old Russian weapons to US
Ecuador to transfer old Russian weapons to US despite Moscow's protest
Putin: We will push back demilitarised zone in Ukraine
Hamas leader in Lebanon: They make us look like militants, but we are peaceful people
Hamas leader in Lebanon: Hezbollah is our big brother, and together we will defeat Israel Daria Aslamova Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset
Turkish banks stop working with Russian clients due to pressure from Washington
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before Ukraine's Patriot missile shot it down
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Something is coming over already this week
Zelensky vs. Zaluzhny: Something is coming over already this week
Last materials
Valery Zaluzhny spending final hours as Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Fight Nights Global athlete shot dead in Dagestan - Video
Il-76 flight mechanic texted his wife before last flight: 'That's my job'
Turkish banks start closing Russian accounts to avoid US sanctions
Putin: Russia will push demilitarised zone in Ukraine farther to ensure security
Legendary Soviet pilot's great-granddaughter suggests nuking Moscow
Russia frowns at Ecuador's intention to transfer old Russian weapons to US
Hamas leader in Lebanon: Hezbollah is our big brother, and together we will defeat Israel
Romanian F-16 fighters struck Russian forces in Kherson?
German ZDF journalist amazed to see Mariupol functioning normally under Russia's rule
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X