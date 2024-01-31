World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ecuador to transfer old Russian weapons to US despite Moscow's protest

Russia frowns at Ecuador's intention to transfer old Russian weapons to US

World

Ecuador will transfer Russian military equipment to Washington in exchange for new equipment, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa said.

Russia frowns at Ecuador's intention to transfer old Russian weapons to US
Photo: Facebook @usdos.ukraine

Moscow earlier expressed its protest to Ecuador in connection with the intention to transfer old Russian military hardware fo the Latin American nation. However, Ecuador disregarded Russia's protest.

The Russian authorities believe that it goes about military hardware, but Ecuador proved that it was just scrap metal.

"Within the framework of international agreements, military equipment cannot be transferred, but such scrap metal can be," President of Ecuador said.

At the same time, Ecuador will not sever relations with Russia, Noboa added. He called Moscow's position "not entirely adequate” as Ecuador was going through large-scale unrest.

"If they want to help us, God grant that they do it,” he concluded.

Russia calls equipment transfer unfriendly step

In early January, Noboa announced that Ecuador would transfer old Russian and Ukrainian equipment to the United States in exchange for new equipment worth a total of $200 million.

Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan said that Moscow would see such a move as an unfriendly step.

Sending the equipment to the US would be equal to a contribution to the Ukrainian conflict, Sprinchan said pointing out that Ecuador positioned itself as a neutral party to the conflict in Ukraine.

US wants Latin America to transfer weapons to Ukraine

On January 19, the head of the US Southern Command General Laura Richardson said that Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and six other countries still had Russian weapons. The American authorities are ready to exchange them for their own if Latin American countries agreed to help Ukraine.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would closely monitor US attempts to convince Latin American countries to transfer weapons to Kyiv. According to him, it is necessary to keep in mind legal restrictions on any supplies to third countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Romania explains F-16 attacks on Russian troops in Kherson as fake news

The Romanian Air Force did not have F-16 fighters in C design variant — only A and B. Information about Romanian F-16C striking the Kherson region appeared on social media

Romanian F-16 fighters struck Russian forces in Kherson?
Russia makes strongest warning to US against deploying nukes in UK
Russia strongly warns US not to bring its nukes back to UK
ZDF journalist surprised to see normal life in Mariupol
Valery Zaluzhny's resignation: What the fuss?
Hamas leader in Lebanon: Hezbollah is our big brother, and together we will defeat Israel Daria Aslamova Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset
Poroshenko: Zaluzhny dismissal rumours shock EU
Hamas leader in Lebanon: They make us look like militants, but we are peaceful people
Hamas leader in Lebanon: They make us look like militants, but we are peaceful people
Last materials
Hamas leader in Lebanon: Hezbollah is our big brother, and together we will defeat Israel
Romanian F-16 fighters struck Russian forces in Kherson?
German ZDF journalist amazed to see Mariupol functioning normally under Russia's rule
Russia makes strongest warning to US against deploying nukes in UK
Ukraine's EU partners shocked by rumours of Zaluzhny's dismissal
Zaluzhny's resignation: Why all this fuss?
Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine
Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids?
Patrushev: Anglo-Saxons will never stop fighting Russia
Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X