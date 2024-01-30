Poroshenko: Zaluzhny dismissal rumours shock EU

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Reports about Ukrainian President Zelensky's alleged decision to dismiss Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny "shocked” Kyiv's European allies, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko wrote on Telegram.

Photo: Press service of the President of Ukraine

"I'm in Brussels. Our partners are shocked by the rumours [about Zaluzhny's dismissal],” he wrote.

According to Poroshenko, the President of Ukraine should neither sign nor publish a decree on the resignation of the commander in chief.

Reports about Zaluzhny's resignation appeared on January 29 in the evening. It was said that Zelensky signed, but did not publish the corresponding decree.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry later denied such reports. Zelensky's official spokesman Sergei Nikiforov also said that the president did not dismiss the commander-in-chief.

