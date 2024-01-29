Anglo-Saxons will not stop their war against Russia - Patrushev

Even after the special military operation in Ukraine ends and the hot phase of the conflict completes, the Anglo-Saxons, represented by the West, will not stop waging a proxy war against Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev believes, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Flot 2017

"The enemy has repeatedly come to our land with fire and sword. Now the USA, NATO and their satellites, through the hands of the Kiev regime and all sorts of mercenaries, are waging a proxy war against our people and state, and the Anglo-Saxon world will not stop this war even after the hot phase of the conflict in Ukraine ends,” Patrushev said when speaking at the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the siege during the Great Patriotic War.

Nikolai Patrushev earlier said that Western countries wanted to dismember Russia and destroy its peoples.