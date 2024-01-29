World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Hungary wants to snatch Ukraine's Transcarpathia when Russia wins

Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict

World

The leader of the Hungarian far-right Our Homeland party, László Toroczkai, said that Hungary could take Ukraine's Transcarpathia region if Kyiv loses the conflict with Russia.

Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
Photo: SmK

The region that is home to many ethnic Hungarians may cede to Budapest after the collapse of Ukraine, the politician added.

"If Ukraine falls, we will claim Transcarpathia," László Toroczkai said.

He also called for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through a ceasefire and peace negotiations with Moscow.

In 2023, Toroczkai called NATO's eastward expansion an American interest that was detrimental to the Eurasian civilisation, of which Russia was a part. He also said that Kyiv was violating the results of the 1991 referendum, according to which Transcarpathia should exist as an autonomy with a wide range of rights.

Should Ukraine lose the conflict and has its statehood divided, "Transcarpathia as an autonomy could peacefully reunite with Hungary,” the Hungarian politician emphasised.

No other parliamentary party in Hungary has made such a claim for the Ukrainian territory yet.

Ukrainian political scientist Taras Zagorodniy responded to Hungary's claims. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine should become stronger so that other countries give up on such thoughts.

"The stronger our army is, the fewer bad thoughts various politicians, including Hungarian ones, will have. They will understand that it will hurt if they continue to think like this," Taras Zagorodniy said.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov also commented on the statement from the Hungarian politician.

"Contact the ultra right," Peskov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Popular
USA prepares to give birth to Texas People's Republic on the bank of Rio Grande

The American administration is demonstrating its total inability to cope with the migration crisis that has flared up in one of the largest US states. Governor Greg Abbott can only care less about the position of the White House

Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light
French brigadier general's son killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine
Son of French brigadier general killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv
Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President
Medvedev: Zelensky needs to quit or he will annex Canada otherwise
Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light Alexander Shtorm Russia takes control of global trade in strategic resources Lyuba Lulko
Ukrainian Beavers attack targets in Russia
Polish and allied warplanes scrambled amid Russia's missile attack on Ukraine
Europe is nervous: It will never turn Russia into another Africa
Europe is nervous: It will never turn Russia into another Africa
Last materials
Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President
Putin unveils details of Ukraine's attack on Ilyushin Il-76
Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China
Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light
The West wanted Zelensky and Putin to meet in one room, but the plan failed
Foreign Intelligence chief: The West wants to destabilise Russia, but they will fail
Russia takes control of global trade in strategic resources
Trump Derangement Syndrome vs. Trump Derailment Palindrome
DPR's former Defence Minister Strelkov sentenced to 4 years for extremism
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X