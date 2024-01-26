China buys record amount of Russian chocolate

Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China

By the end of 2023, Russian chocolate exports to China will exceed 33,000 tons. In 2022, Russia exported only 11,000 tons of chocolate to China, ASKOND Association of Confectionery Industry Enterprises told Izvestia.

China is one of the most attractive markets for supplies of confectionery products from the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that China increased purchases of live crabs from Russia by 31 percent, or more than 23,000 tons.