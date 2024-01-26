World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
China buys record amount of Russian chocolate

Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China

World

By the end of 2023, Russian chocolate exports to China will exceed 33,000 tons. In 2022, Russia exported only 11,000 tons of chocolate to China, ASKOND Association of Confectionery Industry Enterprises told Izvestia.

Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China
Photo: Vkusvill

China is one of the most attractive markets for supplies of confectionery products from the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that China increased purchases of live crabs from Russia by 31 percent, or more than 23,000 tons.

In general, trade between Russia and China reached a record level of $240.11 billion at the end of 2023. It is worthy of note that Russia and China have given up on the use of the US dollar in mutual settlement and increased the share of national currencies in bilateral settlements to more than 90 percent.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The West to supply new weapons to Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, Ukraine will receive new weapons from the West that the Armed forces of Ukraine do not have yet

Ukraine to receive 'fundamentally new' weapons from the West in 2024
Russia takes control of global trade in strategic resources
Europe is nervous: It will never turn Russia into another Africa
Ukrainian Beavers attack targets in Russia
Daria Trepova, whose bomb killed military correspondent, sentenced to 27 years
Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light Alexander Shtorm Russia takes control of global trade in strategic resources Lyuba Lulko Trump Derangement Syndrome vs. Trump Derailment Palindrome Guy Somerset
Igor Strelkov, former Defence Minister of DPR, receives prison sentence
Trump Derangement Syndrome vs. Trump Derailment Palindrome
Ukraine insists on international investigation into Il-76 crash. Kremlin agrees
Ukraine insists on international investigation into Il-76 crash. Kremlin agrees
Last materials
Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China
Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light
The West wanted Zelensky and Putin to meet in one room, but the plan failed
Foreign Intelligence chief: The West wants to destabilise Russia, but they will fail
Russia takes control of global trade in strategic resources
Trump Derangement Syndrome vs. Trump Derailment Palindrome
DPR's former Defence Minister Strelkov sentenced to 4 years for extremism
Daria Trepova, 26, sentenced to longest prison term, 27 years, for terrorist attack
Ukraine uses UJ-26 Beaver loitering ammunition to attack targets in Russia
Ukraine to receive 'fundamentally new' weapons from the West in 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X