Sergei Naryshkin: The West wants to stage a revolution in Russia

Foreign Intelligence chief: The West wants to destabilise Russia, but they will fail

Sergei Naryshkin, Director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (known for Russian initials as SVR), believes that the West plans to destabilise Russia and stage a revolution in the country.

Photo: kremlin.ru

"I can say with confidence that the Western, primarily American, intelligence community sincerely believes in the power of its technology to overthrow so-called unwanted regimes," Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.

The West is responsible for the Arab Spring with all of its chaos, numerous casualties and devastation. Western intelligence services succeeded in staging riots in Ukraine, the consequences of which still live to this day.

Western countries want to implement a similar scenario in Russia, but they will fail, Naryshkin noted.

The director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service also said that Western intelligence services, UK's MI6 in the first place, were preparing Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to conduct subversive activities at Russian nuclear power plants.

"I can give examples when Western intelligence services, primarily the British MI6, were training Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out provocations at Russian nuclear power plants," Naryshkin said.

Against the backdrop of its failure in Ukraine, the West will stage provocations against Russia, but one should not expect a long-term effect from them, Naryshkin earlier said.

The West is trying to destabilise Russia to obtain an opportunity to finance a large network of non-governmental organisations that conduct anti-Russian activities, he also explained.