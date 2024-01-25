The West to supply new weapons to Ukraine in 2024

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine to receive 'fundamentally new' weapons from the West in 2024

In 2024, Ukraine will receive new weapons from the West that the Armed forces of Ukraine do not have yet, Illarion Pavlyuk, the head of the press department of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Staff Sgt. Adriana Diaz-Brown

During a meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine and its Western partners discussed issues of increasing the supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence Kyrylo Budanov took part in the meeting.

As Pavlyuk stated, "our partners fully understand that we need these weapons.”

The parties also discussed the adaptation of Western-style anti-aircraft missiles to Soviet launch platforms that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have at their disposal.

Pavlyuk also announced the transfer of fundamentally "new weapons that will help Ukraine hit logistics hubs.” He did not clarify any details.

"It was a productive meeting, after which I would like to say "no more panic” to all those who believe that Ukraine has lost the support of the West," Illarion Pavlyuk said.

Earlier in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv was expecting new assistance from the United States "any day.”

"We have received assurances that assistance was on the way,” he said.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
