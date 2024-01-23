Putin develops Russia's first nuclear power project in Africa

Putin and El-Sisi launch construction of fourth power unit of Egypt's first NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi launched the construction of the fourth power unit of Egypt's first Nuclear Power Plant, El-Dabaa.

Photo: Pravda.ru

As part of the construction project, all four nuclear power units of the NPP are to be built simultaneously. The construction of the foundation of the nuclear power plant began in 2022.

El Dabaa nuclear power plant is located in the Matrouh region on the Mediterranean coast. This is not only Egypt's first nuclear power station - it is also Russia's first large-scale project on the African continent.

Earlier, Putin invited El-Sisi to this year's BRICS summit in Kazan. Egypt, as well as Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia joined the BRICS on January 1, 2024.