NATOs' largest-ever Steadfast Defender drills to simulate outbreak of WWIII

NATO will conduct its largest exercise in history to simulate the outbreak of World War Three, Spanish publication ABC said.

Photo: discover24.ru

More than 40,000 troops from the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as soldiers from Sweden, will take part in Steadfast Defender war games. The drills will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries. The troops will practice actions in response to an attack on a NATO member.

The exercises will be conducted to clearly demonstrate the transatlantic unity, power and determination, NATO said.

The exercises will run from February to March.