Medvedev offers Ukraine to choose between eternal war and common state

Dmitry Medvedev: For Ukraine, it's either eternal war, or peace as part of Russia

As long as Ukraine exists on "historical Russian territories, a new conflict may spark with Ukraine with a 100-percent degree of probability, Dmitry Medvedev believes. Meanwhile, globalists in Davos discuss the possibility of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

A new conflict with Ukraine is inevitable due to the existence of "an independent state on historical Russian territories,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes.

"The existence of an independent state on historical Russian territories will always be a reason to resume hostilities. It's to late. No matter who stands at the helm of the cancerous growth called Ukraine, it will not make their rule legitimate, nor will it make the "country" legally viable. Therefore, the likelihood of a new fight will persist indefinitely,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Medvedev, the "100-percent degree of probability” of a new conflict will exist even after Western countries sign documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, or when Ukraine becomes EU or NATO member.

"This may happen in ten or in fifty years,” he clarified.

Medvedev believes that the existence of Ukraine is "lethally dangerous” for Ukrainians, not only under the leadership of the current government, but in general.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council believes that the majority of the Ukrainian population will ultimately choose life rather than "eternal war and inevitable death,” despite the desire to join the European Union and NATO.

"They will understand that life in a large common state, which they do not like very much now, is better than death,” he noted, adding that the sooner the Ukrainians realise this, the better it will be for them,

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, called for tougher sanctions against Russia. Zelensky did not ask the West to supply offensive weapons. According to The New York Times, participants in the Davos meeting insist on a diplomatic end to the conflict in private conversations, but they also express support for Ukraine and set out concerns about the reduction in foreign assistance. Zelensky also said that freezing the conflict would only benefit Russia.

The Kremlin previously called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but pointed out the reluctance of Kyiv and Western government to take Russia's security considerations into account. Moscow thus continues the special military operation.