World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment

World

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko, known for a number of high-profile political cases, was found dead in her own apartment in Kyiv. The body of her daughter Yaroslava was found in a neighbouring apartment, Zerkalo Nedeli publication said citing sources at law enforcement agencies.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Photo: wikimedia commons

Olga Kolinko was 71. Her daughter Yaroslava, who was found dead in an apartment next door, was taking care of her mother as she was unable to go outside.

Olga Kolinko served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine twice — from 1993 to 2000 and from 2003 to 2005. During the presidency of Leonid Kuchma, she headed the committee to combat organised crime and corruption and led a number of high-profile cases.

Kolinko received a lot of public attention in Ukraine in connection with the case of former Prosecutor General Svyatoslav Piskun.

She accused him of commercial activities during his tenure, although she noted that she had no personal conflict with him. After being appointed head of the Coordination Committee for Combating Organised Crime under the President of Ukraine, Piskun spoke negatively about her in the media.

In 2003, after a number of accusations, the prosecutor general was removed from office. Kolinko stated that her family received threats.

In 2005, Piskun returned to his duties; an internal audit did not reveal any power abuse in his actions. He then fired Olga Kolinko from the position of his deputy due to staff reductions.

Olga Kolinko thus never took office as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Olga Kolinko's 85-year-old father, Mikhail Chobotko, was killed in 2008. His body was found in a house on the outskirts of Berezan.

The attacker also killed the man's dog. Mikhail Chobotko's body was found in a well in the yard of the house.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Navy Commander says Tomahawk missiles may strike any target throughout Russia

American Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles pose a threat to Russia's military security, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov said

Russian Navy Commander: US Tomahawk missiles are a real threat to Russia
Putin goes to Chukotka to overshadow Alaska and drive swamp-going vehicle
Putin goes to Chukotka to shimmer in the near distance of Alaska
Russia's strongest boy dies in car accident
Butcher butchered in holiday booze in Donetsk
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Russia to strike UK's destroyer HMS Diamond for Crimea port attack Lyuba Lulko Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Ecuador: Mobsters take people hostage during live TV broadcast
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Last materials
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Putin goes to Chukotka to overshadow Alaska and drive swamp-going vehicle
Russia's strongest boy buys new vehicle and dies in car crash next day
Russian Navy Commander: US Tomahawk missiles are a real threat to Russia
In Donetsk, man dismembers companion and throw remains out of window
Ecuador unrest: Masked mobsters take hostages in TV studio during live broadcast
USA and allies held secret meeting on Ukraine peace formula in Saudi Arabia
Eating dogs now becomes illegal, but still traditional in South Korea
Public outrage: Punk singer performs wearing only one sock that falls off 'incidentally'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X