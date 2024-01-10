Ecuador: Mobsters take people hostage during live TV broadcast

Ecuador unrest: Masked mobsters take hostages in TV studio during live broadcast

A group of armed individuals broke into a television studio of TC Television channel in Ecuador during a live broadcast. TV presenters and guests were taken hostage, El Universo newspaper said.

Photo: MVD RF

President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency and curfew after a series of explosions, the kidnapping of four police officers and the escape of influential Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macias from prison.

The news about the escape of Macias, nicknamed Fito, became known on January 7. The police said the following day that four officers were kidnapped — one in the capital Quito and three in the city of Quevedo. Explosions occurred in Quito and several cities in the north of the country, including near the house of the head of the National Court.

More videos from Ecuador on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

The President of Ecuador announced that the country was in a state of "internal armed conflict.”