Sweden starts taking measures to be prepared for war

After joining NATO, Sweden is going to send about 800 troops to Latvia — a Baltic State that borders on Russia, Dagens Nyheter newspaper said with reference to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
The Swedish troops will be sent to Latvia to protect the border of the Baltic country within the framework of the allied combat duty group that will deter Russia from attacking it. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that NATO's presence in Latvia was crucial for its security.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Army Jonny Lindfors later said that Swedish soldiers would go to Latvia in early 2025. In addition to the military, Sweden will also send armoured personnel carriers, combat vehicles and possibly Leopard tanks.
The Swedish unit will become part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Group in Latvia (EFP). Various NATO members station their troops in eastern countries of the bloc for short periods of time. The EFP forces in Latvia are now led by Canada and number more than 2,000 soldiers.
Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said that Swedish citizens should be prepared for war, a message posted on the government website said.
During the conference, Bohlin stated that every resident of the country should be informed about the current events in the world.
"It isn’t my primary intention to appeal to your fear, but rather to your situational awareness. I’m looking to open a door: a door that is frequently blocked and cluttered up with the demands and challenges of everyday life. A door that many Swedes may have kept closed their whole lives. A door to a space where we are confronted with an important question: who are you if war comes?" Bohlin said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
In the morning of January 8, 2024, the Russian forces carried out a massive attack with the use of Kinzhal missiles striking objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine