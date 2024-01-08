Sweden starts taking measures to be prepared for war

Sweden to send 800 troops to Russian borders to get ready for war

After joining NATO, Sweden is going to send about 800 troops to Latvia — a Baltic State that borders on Russia, Dagens Nyheter newspaper said with reference to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Photo: openverse by Учебное командование 7-й армии is licensed under "SETC: Sweden's MEDEVAC Lane" by 7th Army Training Command is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The Swedish troops will be sent to Latvia to protect the border of the Baltic country within the framework of the allied combat duty group that will deter Russia from attacking it. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that NATO's presence in Latvia was crucial for its security.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Army Jonny Lindfors later said that Swedish soldiers would go to Latvia in early 2025. In addition to the military, Sweden will also send armoured personnel carriers, combat vehicles and possibly Leopard tanks.

The Swedish unit will become part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Group in Latvia (EFP). Various NATO members station their troops in eastern countries of the bloc for short periods of time. The EFP forces in Latvia are now led by Canada and number more than 2,000 soldiers.

There could be war in Sweden

Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said that Swedish citizens should be prepared for war, a message posted on the government website said.

During the conference, Bohlin stated that every resident of the country should be informed about the current events in the world.