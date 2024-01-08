World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
French colonel: Ukraine will run out of ammo in February

Retired French colonel Peer de Jong, a specialist in geopolitics, said on TV5 Monde that the amount of ammunition that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had left would be enough only for a month. Ukraine will run out of ammo in February, he added.

Photo: https://t.me/epoddubny/15351

At this stage of the conflict the sides are trying to stabilise the front in order to launch strategic strikes, but this requires appropriate capabilities, the specialist believes.

The French TV channel pointed out to both moral and military exhaustion of Ukraine and its increased dependence on US support.

Retired Lieutenant General of the German Armed Forces Roland Kater earlier said that 2024 would be a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine. In 2024, it will become clear whether Kyiv would be able to seize the initiative in the confrontation with Moscow.

US Congress has not agreed on the aid package for Kyiv that US President Joe Biden requested. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that lawmakers were thus expecting the White House to formulate a specific position on the conflict.

The US national debt is currently at a record level, and it will grow further if Washington continues funding Ukraine without specific plans, Johnson said.

