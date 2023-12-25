Serbia thanks Russia for helping prevent a colour revolution

Massive riots broke out in Serbia a week after parliamentary elections. Protesters accused the winners of election theft and stormed government buildings in Belgrade. The protests were quickly suppressed largely due to Russia's efforts that warned the Serbian authorities of impending riots, BNN Network reports.

Photo: wikimedia.org by duma.gov.ru is licensed under CC BY 4.0

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic mentioned in his address that Serbia received support from "foreign intelligence services.” At the same time, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that it was Russian special services.

According to President Vucic, the protests in Belgrade came as an attempt to carry out a colour revolution in the country.

The Serbian authorities also intend to hold a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Serbia to discuss the situation and its consequences.

"These meetings highlight the complex and multifaceted nature of relations between Serbia and Russia, as well as international consequences of the domestic political situation in Serbia,” BNN Network said.

Protests in Serbia sparked after the results of early parliamentary elections. Aleksandar Vucic – Serbia Must Not Stop coalition won the elections, but the opposition, which received more than 23 percent of the vote, accused the authorities of rigging the elections. On the evening of December 24, opposition representatives blocked the Assembly building, demanding the election results should be canceled.

Protesters threw rocks and bottles at police. According to Vucic, more than 35 people were detained as a result of the unrest, and a search is underway for other participants in the storming of the building.