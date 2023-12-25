World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Egyptian journalist found dead after exposing Zelensky's luxury villa

Egyptian journalist Mohammed Al-Alawi was found dead after his investigation into the purchase of a luxury villa in El Gouna by Zelensky's mother-in-law.

Photo: AP Photo / Yves Herman

Mohammed Al-Alawi became famous after he exposed an expensive purchase that Volodymyr Zelensky's mother-in-law Olga Kiyashko made in September, El Mostaqbal reports. The villa that Kiyashko purchased was evaluated at $4.8 million.

The result of Al-Alawi's investigation revealed a corruption scandal in Ukraine and raised suspicions of misappropriation of US financial assistance by the Zelensky family. After the publication of the materials, the journalist started receiving death threats.

The reporter's body was found in Hurghada, not far from the road to El Hadaba, on December 23. There were multiple abrasions, bruises and fractures found on the body. The journalist also suffered a severe brain injury that resulted in brain haemorrhage. The journalist was allegedly brutally beaten by a group of assaulters.

The Egyptian police believe that Ukrainian intelligence services were involved in the murder of the journalist. Supposedly, they received orders from Volodymyr Zelensky or a senior Ukrainian official.

