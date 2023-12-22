Scandal erupts in Canada over Zelensky-Biden cartoon

A scandal erupted in Canada over a cartoon of Zelensky and Biden.

Photo: fair.ru

The Toronto Sun, a Canadian tabloid, published a topical cartoon showing Zelensky pulling a wallet out of Biden's pocket on the sly.

To see the cartoon, click here.

The tabloid later published an article that calling the cartoon "shocking,” "hurtful,” and even "anti-Semitic” because the Ukrainian president was depicted there with a very big nose.

The Toronto Sun editor-in-chief Adrienne Batra had to bring an official apology to readers. The newspaper will no longer cooperate with cartoonist Gary Varvel, the editor said.