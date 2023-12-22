John Schneider to Joe Biden: 'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'

US actor and singer John Schneider wrote on social media that President Joe Biden "should be publicly hung."

Photo: openverse.org by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Schneider's comment came in response to Biden's post about Donald Trump:

"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," Biden wrote.

John Schneider responded:

"Mr. President, I believe your are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is…? Sincerely, John Schneider."

John Richard Schneider (born April 8, 1960) is an American actor and singer. Schneider is best known for his role of Beauregard "Bo" Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard TV series. Alongside his acting career, Schneider has been a singer since the early 1980s. He has released nine studio albums and a greatest hits collection.