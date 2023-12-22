Video: Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on US-Mexico border

More than 12,600 people tried to cross the border with the United States from Mexico in one day, Fox News said with reference to a source in the US Border Service.

More than 12,600 migrants were registered in the border city of Eagle Pass (Texas) on Monday, December 19. Thousands more migrants are waiting to be registered in the southern Texas city of Del Rio. Eleven thousand migrants were detained while illegally crossing the border, more than 1,600 were arrested at checkpoints.

Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on the border without even trying to put it in bags.

The length of the US border with Mexico is 3,145 km. There are barrier structures on about one-third of the total length. Several kilometres constitute the so-called natural border that runs along the Rio Grande River. The border fence is not a continuous structure. Some areas are patrolled by the military, some have only sensors and surveillance cameras.