World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Video: Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on US-Mexico border

World

More than 12,600 people tried to cross the border with the United States from Mexico in one day, Fox News said with reference to a source in the US Border Service.

More than 12,600 migrants were registered in the border city of Eagle Pass (Texas) on Monday, December 19. Thousands more migrants are waiting to be registered in the southern Texas city of Del Rio. Eleven thousand migrants were detained while illegally crossing the border, more than 1,600 were arrested at checkpoints.

Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on the border without even trying to put it in bags.

The length of the US border with Mexico is 3,145 km. There are barrier structures on about one-third of the total length. Several kilometres constitute the so-called natural border that runs along the Rio Grande River. The border fence is not a continuous structure. Some areas are patrolled by the military, some have only sensors and surveillance cameras.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Almost Naked Party in Moscow sparks too much controversy and LGBT propaganda row

Russian blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva threw a daring Almost Naked Party at Moscow's Mutabor club. The hostess of the evening came to her party wearing skimpy black lingerie

Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy
Russia sees no prerequisites for special operation to end, but Chechnya does
Chechen President Kadyrov: Special operation in Ukraine will end in summer 2024
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
Putin opens 800-km high-speed highway from Moscow to Kazan
2024: Looking back and forth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide Peter Baofu Diamonds Are Forever... Just Not the Russian Gem Variety, Right? Montresor Montresor
General names Russia's biggest achievement in Ukraine in 2023
African state pulls out from OPEC, causes oil prices to call
Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow
Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow
Last materials
John Schneider to Joe Biden: 'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'
Video: Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on US-Mexico border
Bones of unknown million-year-old animals found in Yakutia
Global GDP to decline by ten percent because of Red Sea transport crisis
Kremlin responds to WSJ's version of Patrushev being behind Prigozhin's murder
2024: Looking back and forth
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
Angola's decision to pull out from OPEC causes oil prices to fall
Putin launches new major high-speed highway from Moscow to Kazan
Russian General Gerasimov sums up results of special military operation in 2023
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X