World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds

World

German Prosecutor General Peter Frank wanted to recover hundreds of millions of euros from Russian funds. The department filed a corresponding request with a court in Frankfurt am Main, Der Spiegel says.

Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Photo: reklama-kuban.com

The Federal Prosecutor's Office plans to seize 720 million euros of Russia's frozen funds and replenish the state budget with the help of Russian assets.

Germany may seize funds from a subsidiary of the Moscow Stock Exchange — the National Settlement Depository (NSD), which is the main depository on the Russian stock market in terms of the value of securities with access to the global financial system. Those funds were deposited at JP Morgan's German subsidiary.

The National Settlement Depository came under EU sanctions in June of this year, and its assets were frozen. In August last year, NSD representatives filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg to overturn the imposed restrictions.

According to German media reports, the day when NSD was put on the EU sanctions list, the depositary tried to withdraw funds from the German subsidiary bank to the Commerzbank account of another "subsidiary” of the exchange, the National Clearing Centre (NCC). However, the transfer was not carried out. The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Germany's Karlsruhe found that the purpose of those actions was to circumvent EU sanctions. For this reason, German prosecutors now ask the court to confiscate the funds.

According to The Financial Times, all Russian assets that have been blocked in Western banks for almost two years can be confiscated. Western countries may legalise the confiscation of Russia's frozen sovereign assets if they recognise themselves as victims of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the newspaper said. In addition, European countries will subsequently be able to legally transfer the Russian funds to Ukraine in tranches through the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way

The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine in a certain sense since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Board of the Defence Ministry

Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way
Putin: Russia dispels all myths about invulnerability of Western military equipment
Putin: Myth about invincible Western weapons smashed into pieces
Putin: Moscow did not let Washington eat Russia up
Russia outlines its goals in Ukraine for 2024
Diamonds Are Forever... Just Not the Russian Gem Variety, Right? Montresor Montresor War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide? Mahboob A. Khawaja New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea Lyuba Lulko
Zelensky uncertain about prospect to mobilise another 500,000 Ukrainians
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses since February 2022
War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide?
War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide?
Last materials
Germany wants to replenish its budget with the help of frozen Russian funds
Yemen declares general mobilisation to fight for Gaza
Russian Arctic region braves for even colder weather after -55C
Sixteen candidates registered to run for 2024 presidential election in Russia
Batch of cocaine worth $72 million seized in Moscow
NATO general admits Ukraine will never regain lost territories
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's announcement on peace talks
Zelensky: Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian authorities irrelevant
Diamonds Are Forever... Just Not the Russian Gem Variety, Right?
War on Gaza: What is Next after Genocide?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X