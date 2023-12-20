Yemen declares general mobilisation to fight for Gaza

General mobilisation was declared in northern Yemen to send fighters to the Gaza Strip, Khuzam al-Assad, a member of the Politburo of the Shiite paramilitary group Ansar Allah said, RIA Novosti reports.

"As for the general popular mobilisation in support of our people in the Gaza Strip, it was launched in all governorates, training camps were opened, tens of thousands of young people volunteered to acquire military skills,” he said.

At the same time, there is no need to call up reservists undergoing training in military operations on the side of the government of northern Yemen, as the Republic of Yemen has a regular army and developed military potential, the official added.

Yemeni Houthi rebels from Ansar Allah group earlier threatened to attack ships of the countries that joined the allied coalition of the United States.