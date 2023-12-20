World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO general admits Ukraine will never regain lost territories

World

Ukraine may make territorial concessions in order to achieve a ceasefire with Russia, Chairman of the Portuguese Military History Commission, General Joao Vieira Borges told Polish publication ONET.

"Without the US support, Ukraine will no longer be able to regain lost territories. There is a risk that Kyiv will make concessions on the ground and lose its negotiating potential,” the general noted.

Vieira Borges also said that next year's elections in the United States would negatively affect Washington's support for Kyiv. If the Republicans come to power, Ukraine will face great difficulties in receiving military assistance, the general said.

