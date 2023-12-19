World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine's General Staff asks Zelensky to mobilise another 500,000 Ukrainians

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (chaired by Valeriy Zaluzhny), asked to mobilise another 450-500 thousand Ukrainians.

Ukraine's General Staff asks Zelensky to mobilise another 500,000 Ukrainians
Photo: edition.cnn.com

Speaking during a press conference that was broadcast on his social media page, Zelensky clarified that he did not approve the request from the General Staff, since there was no specific information available about rotations and leaves for the military.

"I haven't seen demobilisation there yet,” he said.

According to Zelensky, mobilising 500,000 Ukrainians will cost the country an extra 500 billion hryvnia (more than 1.2 trillion rubles).

Zelensky refuses to answer questions about his conflict with Zaluzhny

During the conference, Zelensky did not answer the question about his conflict with Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky refused to "help someone develop this topic,” and said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be responsible for the situation at the front.

"I expect concrete things from them on the battlefield and regarding mobilisation,” he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine

A column of Western military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got stuck in mud.

Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Ukraine to switch to Plan B as US and EU fall far behind Russia in ammo production
As long as there is no money coming, Ukraine to switch to Plan B
Will US follow Israel's example to attack Houthis in Yemen?
Russian athletes refuse to obey humiliating requirements for 2024 Olympic Games
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea Lyuba Lulko Russia and Belarus to conduct strategic aerospace operation to crush Ukraine Alexander Shtorm It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset
Zelensky plants wiretapping devices in Zaluzhny's office
Russian writer Akunin in big trouble after his prank call with Zelensky
Putin: Myth about invincible Western weapons smashed into pieces
Putin: Myth about invincible Western weapons smashed into pieces
Last materials
Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way
Man drinks 1,000 cans of energy drinks a year and nearly dies from body failure
Putin: USA wanted to munch Russian historical territories
Putin: Russia dispels all myths about invulnerability of Western military equipment
Sergei Shoigu outlines Russia's goals in special military operation for 2024
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in two years of hostilities
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Russian authorities crack down on writer Akunin for his pro-Ukraine remarks
Russian athletes refuse to take part in 2024 Olympic Games
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X