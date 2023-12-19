World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin: USA wanted to munch Russian historical territories

World

Russia could not let the United States "munch the original Russian territories” in Ukraine. Russia could not just sit and watch it happen, President Vladimir Putin said at the extended meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Defence, TASS reports.

Putin: USA wanted to munch Russian historical territories
Photo: pxfuel.com

"We simply couldn't act differently. Or did we have to give up on it all and just watch them munch everything? [This is] our original Russian [territory]. We couldn't do that,” Putin noted.

The USA has succeeded in "severing” Ukraine from Russia and breaking Moscow's relations with Europe, Putin said.

Ukraine's only guarantor is Russia

Russia was the only guarantor to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity, Putin also said.

"Only Russia could be the guarantor of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. If they don't want to, they don't need to. History will put everything in place. We won't interfere, but we won't give up what's ours,” he said.

During the creation of the Soviet Union, Russia delivered its territories and their population to Ukraine for no reason. Russia also invested huge resources in those regions. In addition, Ukraine's western territories used to belong to Poland, but they were transferred to Kyiv as a result of WWII, Putin said.

The United States deliberately dragged Russia and Europe into the conflict in Ukraine, and Moscow had no other option but to launch the special military operation, Putin said.

"They deliberately dragged us and Europe into this conflict. They have achieved their goal at this point — they brought Russia and Europe apart,” the Russian leader said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine

A column of Western military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got stuck in mud.

Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Ukraine to switch to Plan B as US and EU fall far behind Russia in ammo production
As long as there is no money coming, Ukraine to switch to Plan B
Will US follow Israel's example to attack Houthis in Yemen?
Russian athletes refuse to obey humiliating requirements for 2024 Olympic Games
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea Lyuba Lulko Russia and Belarus to conduct strategic aerospace operation to crush Ukraine Alexander Shtorm It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset
Zelensky plants wiretapping devices in Zaluzhny's office
Russian writer Akunin in big trouble after his prank call with Zelensky
Russia outlines its goals in Ukraine for 2024
Russia outlines its goals in Ukraine for 2024
Last materials
Putin: USA wanted to munch Russian historical territories
Putin: Russia dispels all myths about invulnerability of Western military equipment
Sergei Shoigu outlines Russia's goals in special military operation for 2024
Russian Defence Minister announces Ukraine's losses in two years of hostilities
New war in the making as Yemeni Houthis attack ships in Red Sea
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Russian authorities crack down on writer Akunin for his pro-Ukraine remarks
Russian athletes refuse to take part in 2024 Olympic Games
Origin of wiretapping devices found in Zaluzhny's office unknown
Ukraine to switch to Plan B as US and EU fall far behind Russia in ammo production
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X