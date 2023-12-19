World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin: Russia dispels all myths about invulnerability of Western military equipment

The myth about the invulnerability of Western military equipment has been dispelled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Photo: kremlin.ru

The Ukrainian troops suffer heavy losses and had their reserves wasted "trying to show it to their real masters at least some result of their much-hyped so-called counter-offensive," Putin said.

The courage and fortitude of the Russian soldier, as well as the potential of the Russian defence industry have crushed the attempts of the West to inflict a military defeat on the Russian Federation, President Putin said at the meeting of the Board of the Defence Ministry on December 19.

Speaking at the meeting, Putin also pointed out to disadvantages of Russian defence during the special military operation in Ukraine. In this regard, Russia should increase the number of drones, satellites, high-precision projectiles and improve air defences.

